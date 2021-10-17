RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Stella Oduah: ‘It’s deceitful to say Buhari doesn’t mean well for Southeast’

Oduah says the records of development projects executed in the Southeast by the APC Federal Government are there for anyone to see.

Stella Oduah, the lawmaker representing Anambra North senatorial district has rejected the claim that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration maginalises the southeast region.

Oduah, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is deceitful to say the president and the ruling party do not mean well for the southeast.

“It will amount to a self-deceit for anyone to say that President Muhammadu Buhari, and, APC do not mean well for the South East region,” she said.

She said the record of the many infrastructural development projects executed in the Southeast by the APC federal government are there for anyone to see.

Explaining the reason she left the PDP, the former Minister of Aviation said she defected to the APC to enable her attract more dividends of democracy to her senatorial district.

The senator, who was represented by Mrs Amaka Ononuju, said this at the APC secretariat in Awka.

She said joining the ruling party would give her access to power circles where decisions are taken on the development of the country.

Oduah also promised to deliver massive votes in her senatorial district for the APC and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba in the forthcoming November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra.

