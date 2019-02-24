The electorate, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Okuta, Kwara, noted that the incident of card readers malfunctioning was a major issue in the 2019 elections.

Some of them told NAN that INEC should address the issue of card readers malfunctioning before the March 9 polls and future elections.

Alhaji Ishak Sabi, the Kwara Commissioner for Information and Communications said that many polling officers could not handle the device at the beginning of the electoral process.

He, however, commended the electoral commission for providing a level playing ground for all candidates, saying the election was free, fair and credible.

Sabi noted that the postponement of the election was a blessing in disguise as it had doused the tension among the voters.

The Emir of Okuta, Alhaji Idris Abubakar also shared the same sentiment, explaining he was elated that the poll was peaceful in the area.

He noted that he was perturbed by the way politicians were castigating themselves during the campaigns.

He urged politicians to accept result of the election, adding that the people should rally round whoever emerged at the end of the day.

He implored both politicians and electorate to replicate the decorum in Feb 23 election during the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Alhaji Saidu Mussa Yaru, the chairman of Baruten Localcouncil also applauded the process and conduct of the people.He adjudged the poll to be free, fair and credible.