Sri Lanka earned $169.9m from tourism in February – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sri Lanka tourism minister on Monday said the country earned 169.9 million dollars from tourism in February.

Harin Fernando (TobaccoUnmasked)

Tourism Minister, Harin Fernando, told the media that the figure represented an increase from the 169.4 million dollars a year earlier.

According to him, over 210,000 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in the first two months of 2023, and 331.7 million dollars were earned during the period.

Fernando said the country recorded 102,545 visitor arrivals in January and 107,639 in February.

The cumulative number of visitor arrivals for the year until March 8 was 234,547, an increase of 9.6 per cent from the same period of last year, said the tourism minister.

Russia, India and Germany were Sri Lanka’s top three source markets of tourists so far in March, according to the Tourism Development Authority data.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka’s leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic economic and political crises.

Sri Lanka aims to attract around 1.5 million tourists in 2023 and 3 million in 2024.

