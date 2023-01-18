ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

SPV: We won't be distracted by APC antics - Atiku Campaign

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not be distracted by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its quest to win the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ologbondiyan said that the allegation against its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was to distract the party and divert its attention from winning the election.

He said that the party and its campaign council would continue to rally with Nigerians in the collective desire to restore the nation to the path of purposeful leadership and prosperity for all.

“However, no matter how much falsehood appears to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day,” he said.

Ologunagba urged the APC to tender an unreserved apology to Abubakar over the unsubstantiated allegation.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso

Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso

Atiku to PDP members: You'll get contracts, appointments if you elect me

Atiku to PDP members: You'll get contracts, appointments if you elect me

FG approves N2.3bn for local assembly of aircraft in Zaria

FG approves N2.3bn for local assembly of aircraft in Zaria

SPV: We won't be distracted by APC antics - Atiku Campaign

SPV: We won't be distracted by APC antics - Atiku Campaign

Peter Obi is the only option for good governance – Gov candidate

Peter Obi is the only option for good governance – Gov candidate

Catholic Bishops urge Nigerians to elect patriotic, servant leaders

Catholic Bishops urge Nigerians to elect patriotic, servant leaders

2 village chiefs, 5 others arrested in connection with Edo train attack

2 village chiefs, 5 others arrested in connection with Edo train attack

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Nigerian Professor, woman found dead in US apartment

Nigerian Professor, woman found dead in US apartment

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Oby Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians have no business seeking greener pastures overseas – Tinubu