There are growing insinuations that Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, could be handed a new role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s next kitchen cabinet.

Pulse has been working the phones to speak to top ranking sources in and around the presidential villa on what Buhari’s second term cabinet would look like.

And it does appear as though there will be a major shake-up and a valedictory session for a couple of under-performers in the federal executive council.

Keeping it a secret

President Buhari, who returned to Nigeria on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a 10-day vacation in London, has kept the make-up of his second term cabinet a guarded secret.

He has also left his ministers guessing and shaking, as Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi disclosed to Pulse during an exclusive chat recently.

Asked on the tarmac of the airport if he has drawn up a ministerial list from his London get-away apartment, Buhari made sure not to give anything away. “I didn’t discuss a list with anybody. So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody”, the president reiterated.

Pressed further on the subject, the president retorted: “I won’t tell you”.

Fashola in a new role?

One top source in the presidency who craved anonymity for this story has however told Pulse that Fashola, who is loved by Buhari, could be plucked from his current portfolio for a spell as the president’s Chief of Staff—a plum, powerful job that would see the former Lagos Governor play the role of “The King’s Hand” in a manner of speaking.

“It is arguably the most powerful role in the presidency after the president’s job of course. If Fashola is offered that, he should take it without question. Not only would he be conferred with more powers than he currently wields, as CoS, Fashola would have a platform to erect his political structure and maybe launch a presidential run of his own in the future”, the source in the presidency shared.

Pulse was also told that current CoS, Abba Kyari, may not be retained, although this bit of information could not be independently verified at the time of filing this story.

One source in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing told of how Fashola has been carrying on as though he wouldn’t be returning to his current office after May 29, 2019.

“That’s why he (Fashola) sent a list of contractors who received payment from government but refused to execute power projects to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) recently. That should provide a window into his present mindset”, the source shared.

However, the CoS role won’t be Fashola’s to take on a platter if he is moved from his ministerial role, because one unnamed northerner is being backed by the godfathers of the region for the same job, Pulse has also learnt.

There are also insinuations that current Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, is being considered for a ministerial role in Buhari’s next cabinet.

Ambode, Pulse has learnt, is being backed by some of the current crop of governors who consider his primary election loss to the Tinubu backed Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu last October, a humiliation.

It also helps Ambode’s cause that Buhari fancies him a lot, Pulse was told.

When Pulse asked Fashola’s media aide and spokesperson, Mr. Hakeem Bello, if he could confirm or deny stories revolving around a possible redeployment of his boss, Bello said: “I don’t have any information on this please. Regards”.

No time to waste

President Buhari famously took six months to unveil his first term cabinet in 2015, but Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the nation won’t have to wait that long for Buhari’s second term team.

“What makes it better is that the leadership of the outgoing government is the same as the incoming one. Ministers had been told to turn in their stewardship reports by April 24, and I believe all of them complied. The valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will hold on May 24, and different committees are working on the May 29 inauguration ceremony. Things are shaping up beautifully.

“The circumstances are no longer the same. So, there would be no delay. When you land in the mud of poor and delayed handover notes as happened in 2015, with a vandalised economy and a polity with different types of challenges, the delay would be understandable. But now, we have the good fortune of transition from government to government headed by the same President and Vice President, things can then be done more expeditiously.

“The party will surely have a stake and voice in who makes the cabinet, but it won’t lord or impose things on the President. The President is a member of the party, and the party will have its dues, but the buck still stops at the President’s table”, Adesina told The Guardian in a recent interview.

Pulse understands that there is intense lobbying and jostling for positions in the nation’s capital city of Abuja as inauguration day draws ever so close.

Buhari, 76, defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to nick a second term in office.

Mr Abubakar, 72, is challenging the figures from the vote in court. The Adamawa born politician has described the outcome of the Feb 23, 2019 election as a “sham” and an “emasculation of democracy”.