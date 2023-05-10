The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wase, Doguwa continue campaign for Speakership, promise legislative independence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reacting immediately after the zoning of the speaker and deputy speaker seats by the National Working Committee of the APC, Wase faulted APC’s choice of Tajudeen Abass.

Wase is the incumbent Deputy Speaker of of the House of Reps while Ado-Doguwa is the Leader of the House, both belonging to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said Abbas was not known to members of the House, urging his colleagues to guard against any attempt at hijacking the parliament.

“I want to add that we are here to ensure the independence of the parliament. To ensure that we work together. Every parliamentarian must rise to the occasion.

“We should work as a team, we will not allow this parliament to be hijacked or made a lame duck. I believe we are loyal to our country and our people first before loyalty to our party.

“When you say you have a consensus candidate, the language for consensus is that there have been mass consultations, people go to the table for discussion, there is agreement.

“In this case, we are hearing that some people have been made consensus candidates. I don’t know whether that is the meaning of consensus,” said Wase.

“This place (NASS) is very sacred. We must be honourable in our action in defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Ado-Doguwa said the parliament must always be allowed to choose its leaders, adding that it is not for outsiders to decide, who lead the legislature.

“One message I want to send across is that the parliament is one institution that must always be allowed to choose its own leaders.

“The business of our leadership should be solely our business and no other person’s business.

“In a situation where you have some people in whatsoever guise trying to decide our leadership, to form our leadership from outside without consulting us I think that should be seen as a mere failure.

He however declared that: “I remain available for consultation until that is done, everyone will answer his father’s name.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on May 8 narrowed the choice of speaker to Rep. Abbas (APC-Kaduna) and the Deputy Speaker to Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia).

News Agency Of Nigeria

