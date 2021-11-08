RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly has been impeached

Emeziem was accused of forgery and high handedness.

Impeached Speaker of Imo House of Assembly Paul Emeziem (ChannelsTV)

Paul Emeziem has been impeached as Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday, November 8.

19 lawmakers from a total of 27, signed the impeachment letter which was subsequently read on the floor of the house.

The impeachment move was led by impeached Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuayanwu.

The lawmakers say the Speaker was impeached for alleged gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office and high-handedness.

The lawmaker representing Obowo constituency, Kennedy Ibeh, has been elected as the new Speaker of the House.

Emeziem has however laughed off his impeachment, telling Punch newspaper that the action was "childish, null and void.”

He adds that; "Amara Iwuanyanwu can’t convene a plenary because he was properly impeached. If there should be any plenary, I am the one empowered by the law to call for it.

"Today is not our plenary day. Today is for our committee sittings not plenary. Amara Iwuanyanwu stands impeached," Emeziem said.

In November, the lawmakers of Imo House of Assembly similarly impeached then Speaker Chiji Collins.

