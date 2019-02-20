The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has promised to provide five million jobs in his first year if elected president on Saturday.

While speaking during a campaign rally in Lagos State on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the activist said Nigerian youths will be the biggest beneficiaries of his jobs drive.

"Five million jobs will be provided in our first year in government. Two million of the jobs will come from providing electricity 24 hours.

"We want to increase our electricity from 7,000 megawatts to 24,000 megawatts. Our youths will build it," he said.

Sowore also revealed that his administration will focus on empowering Nigerian youths through the provision of free education up till the university level.

"From primary school to university, we have a plan: free education, state or federal institution," he said.

He said 200,000 teachers will also be hired across the country on the day he's sworn in as president.

Presidential election is 3-horse race - Sowore

While speaking during an interview with Oak TV, published on Tuesday, February 19, Sowore said the election is a three-horse race between him, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He expressed confidence that Nigerians will not return to the leaders in the PDP and APC who have failed them over the past two decades.

"Overall, it's not an extrapolation, it's a truism that people will be fair and vote for AAC and the candidate they know can deliver. Anything short of that cannot be free and cannot be fair to Nigeria," he said.

Buhari and Atiku are considered favourites to win the 2019 presidential election which was recently rescheduled from its initial February 16 date to February 23.

71 other candidates are listed to contest in the election but some of them have dropped out and declared support for either of the two.

The leading candidates in the chasing pack are Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).