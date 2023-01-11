Sowore to scrap Senate or House Of Reps if he wins Presidency

He stated this on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, while speaking at ‘The Roundtable’ organised by punch Newspapers.

Sowore says Nigeria runs an expensive government: Sowore said Nigeria currently runs a democratic system that is too expensive for the country.

As a way of cutting cost, the presidential candidate said he would push for the scrapping of either the Senate or the House of Representatives so Nigeria can run a unicameral legislative system.

He argued that not only the cost of government needs to be reduced but the size of government as well as the overhead costs continue to skyrocket.

He said, “It is my legislative agenda and transformation agenda to cut down the cost of business and that the Nigeria Senate or the House of Representatives (will be scrapped); we do not need a bicameral legislative system because it is too expensive.

And as I was dropping that joint, our President, Muhammadu Buhari, claimed that our legislators added some trillions, I’m not sure about the exact figure, but they padded the budget.

“I then said to myself and according to advice from other people that have listened to this brilliant idea, maybe not the Senate should be cut off but the House of Reps. We should be able to do ok with just the Senate, with 107 members. They can adequately represent the constituencies in Nigeria and check the government."

Meanwhile: Sowore has condemned the killing of two Yoruba national agitators in Lagos State.

Sowore, who reacted to the killing on his twitter handle, described the killing by Police as unprovoked.

Two persons lost their lives on Monday, January 09, 2023, in the violence that broke out at Ojota, Lagos, between policemen and Yoruba nation agitators.