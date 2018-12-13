Pulse.ng logo
Sowore kicks over exclusion from presidential debate

Sowore spoke on Thursday with aviation correspondents at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, after he arrived from United States, aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

Omoyele Sowore play Sowore kicks over exclusion from presidential debate (Facebook/Omoyele Sowore)

Mr Omoyele Sowore, Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has protested against his non-inclusion in the planned Presidential Debate being organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG).

He said his exclusion from the debate being organised in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (NBC) was unfair.

Sowore, who is the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, an online media platform, maintained that he was ready for debates on the election.

According to him, he will alongside his followers continue to pressure the organisers until his name is listed among the participants in the debate.

He emphasised that he was the most prepared and popular of all the candidates and wondered why his name would not be included in list.

Sowore said: “The beginning of the electoral fraud was the non-inclusion of my name among the presidential debaters.

“We won’t allow this to deter us because for us, the debate has commenced. Apart from using Nigerian media, there are some other media where issues are already being discussed.”

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Act as passed by the National Assembly, in order to improve transparency in the 2019 elections.

