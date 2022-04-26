RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Sowore says the presidency should be zoned to an intellectual area known as competence and great character.

Omoyele Sowore (DailyPostNG)
Omoyele Sowore (DailyPostNG)

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) has criticised the call for the Igbo presidency saying it is undemocratic and divisive.

Recommended articles

Sowore made his position known about the clamour for an Igbo president during an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The call for the southeasterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari has been on the rise as many supporters of the idea believe that the emergence of an Igbo president in 2023 would ensure fairness, justice, and equity for the region.

One of the prominent supporters of the idea, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, recently said that if the office of the presidency was based on “merit”, only candidates from the southeast would hold the office “till kingdom come”.

But Sowore believes it is undemocratic to zone the presidency to a certain region.

“An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead”, he said.

Each time there is an election cycle, the political elite in Nigeria who makes this decision, which is undemocratic, will throw a bone at the Nigerian people. And their singsong this time around is that they want an Igbo to become the president. It’s not a decision that was taken with consent and the affirmation of the Nigerian people.

“If you go to Igboland today, they are not even interested in the elections. How do you tell IPOB members that it’s their turn to be president when they are agitating for a referendum and self-determination. Nobody went to the Yorubas to say who they wanted. Nobody went to Nigerians”. Sowore said.

The presidential aspirant said Nigerians are entitled to good governance and progress, adding that Igbo man becoming the president would not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead.

“It’s a very divisive strategy to make people believe that if you bring an Igbo president, suddenly Nigeria will become El-Dorado.” he said.

Sowore maintained that the presidency should be zoned to an intellectual area known as competence and great character.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamu Garba calls for change of country's name, Nigeria

Adamu Garba calls for change of country's name, Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court

Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court

Yahaya Bello to pick his presidential forms on Wednesday after paying N100m

Yahaya Bello to pick his presidential forms on Wednesday after paying N100m

FG empowers 158 Ebonyi youths with tools for smartphone repairs

FG empowers 158 Ebonyi youths with tools for smartphone repairs

FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria—Osinbajo

FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria—Osinbajo

Why I may withdraw from presidential race —Orji Kalu

Why I may withdraw from presidential race —Orji Kalu

Insecurity: DSS advises public to beware of more bomb explosion threats

Insecurity: DSS advises public to beware of more bomb explosion threats

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed. [Tribune]