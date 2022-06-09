Sowore emerges AAC consensus presidential candidate

The news was shared by the AAC, through its official Twitter handle.

Similarly, an elated Sowore announced his triumph via his verified Twitter handle: “I have been validly elected by affirmation as the Presidential Candidate of the @aacparty # wecantcontinuelikethis.”

Sowore contested for presidency during the 2019 general elections, but had a poor performance.

He has always criticised successive Nigerian governments, accusing them of corruption and incompetence.

The Media entrepreneur and social activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday, June 09, 2022, announced that he is stepping down as National Chairman of the AAC.

Sowore made this known during the National Convention of the party in Abuja, shortly after he was announced the consensus candidate.