ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

Ima Elijah

Sowore accuses Akeredolu's family of involvement in governor's death.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on News Central TV, Sowore specifically pointed fingers at Akeredolu’s wife and family members, alleging their complicity in the governor's demise.

Sowore further asserted that attempts were made to exploit Akeredolu's deteriorating health condition for personal gain.

Despite Akeredolu's request to be taken to his hometown for rest during his health challenges, Sowore claimed that Akeredolu's wife, brothers, and other family members orchestrated his return to Nigeria from Germany against his wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to Sowore, was done with the intention of leveraging the governor's presence to remove Lucky Aiyedatiwa from office.

"In saner climes, those behind Akeredolu’s death will be prosecuted. You can’t hasten the death of somebody and get away with it," Sowore asserted.

Governor Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, as confirmed by the Ondo State Government.

According to the state's Information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer while receiving medical treatment in Germany.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

Court extends interim order against INEC, PDP over 26 defected Rivers lawmakers

Court extends interim order against INEC, PDP over 26 defected Rivers lawmakers

AGN expresses concern over Nollywood actors' resistance to Health Insurance plan

AGN expresses concern over Nollywood actors' resistance to Health Insurance plan

Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat is a self-fulfilling prophecy

Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat is a self-fulfilling prophecy

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nasiru Gawuna and Abba Yusuf [Channels Television]

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2023

The PDP has outlined the costs for various forms. [The Cable]

PDP sets primaries date for February 2024 by-elections

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu