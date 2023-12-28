Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

In a recent interview on News Central TV, Sowore specifically pointed fingers at Akeredolu’s wife and family members, alleging their complicity in the governor's demise.

Sowore further asserted that attempts were made to exploit Akeredolu's deteriorating health condition for personal gain.

Despite Akeredolu's request to be taken to his hometown for rest during his health challenges, Sowore claimed that Akeredolu's wife, brothers, and other family members orchestrated his return to Nigeria from Germany against his wishes.

This, according to Sowore, was done with the intention of leveraging the governor's presence to remove Lucky Aiyedatiwa from office.

"In saner climes, those behind Akeredolu’s death will be prosecuted. You can’t hasten the death of somebody and get away with it," Sowore asserted.

Governor Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, as confirmed by the Ondo State Government.