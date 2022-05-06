Southwest APC leaders and presidential aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency

An APC chieftain in the region and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, made this known while addressing journalists at the end of a meeting involving the party leaders and the region’s presidential aspirants on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Akande said the South-West APC presidential aspirants, governors and other leaders are united ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that the aspirants have agreed “to talk to themselves and the public with absolute decorum”.

He said, “We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West.

“We had a fruitful discussion. We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united.”

The meeting was attended by presidential hopefuls, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.