Southern Governors’ Forum welcomes Soludo in its fold

The SGF Chairman, who charged Soludo to brace up for “the task ahead”, noted that the security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country and the nation at large required joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

”We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold,” Akeredolu said.

He charged Soludo to deploy his wealth of experience for the good of the people of Anambra and Nigeria in general.

“We are particularly enamoured by Gov. Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development.

“For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

“For us at the Southern Governors’ Forum, we see Prof. Soludo as a great asset that will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people.