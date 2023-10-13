ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah's defection

Ima Elijah

Southeast falls into APC hands as senator Ifeanyi Ubah defects

Ifeanyi Ubah and Godswill Akpabio [Premium Times]
Ifeanyi Ubah and Godswill Akpabio [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The announcement was made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who declared that with Ubah's entry into the APC, the ruling party had successfully conquered the Southeast.

During a formal presentation ceremony, Akpabio handed over Ubah to the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, marking a significant moment in Nigerian politics.

Ganduje, visibly enthusiastic about the development, stated the urgency of political unity within the Southeast, a region currently governed by four different political parties across its five states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje expressed his concern over the fragmented political landscape, stating that it was not in the best interest of the Southeastern states. With Ubah’s defection, Ganduje believes the APC now has the momentum to challenge the status quo and take control of the remaining three states in the region.

“This is the biggest fish I have gotten. Marginalisation is controversial. Let’s see what is happening in the southeast. With the five states, three states are controlled by different political parties. We have PDP, LP, APGA, and the remaining two APC.

"Now, a geopolitical zone with five states controlled by four political parties. Is this a sense of unity? Is this a sense of collective decision in order to participate in national politics? No. Now, we have started seeing the answer. We will start a revolution,” declared Ganduje.

Senator Ubah, in his address, assured the APC of his unwavering commitment to deliver not only his constituency but also the entire Southeastern region to the ruling party. He cited President Bola Tinubu’s exemplary leadership and political magnanimity as the driving force behind his decision to join the APC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Here, we uncover the stories of politicians whose careers now have the shadow of forged certificates scandals.

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

Professor Wole Soyinka [Books Live]

Wole Soyinka was rusticated from University of Ibadan – Obaseki

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck