Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

Ima Elijah

Southeast falls into APC hands as senator Ifeanyi Ubah defects

Ifeanyi Ubah and Godswill Akpabio [Premium Times]

The announcement was made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who declared that with Ubah's entry into the APC, the ruling party had successfully conquered the Southeast.

During a formal presentation ceremony, Akpabio handed over Ubah to the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, marking a significant moment in Nigerian politics.

Ganduje, visibly enthusiastic about the development, stated the urgency of political unity within the Southeast, a region currently governed by four different political parties across its five states.

Ganduje expressed his concern over the fragmented political landscape, stating that it was not in the best interest of the Southeastern states. With Ubah’s defection, Ganduje believes the APC now has the momentum to challenge the status quo and take control of the remaining three states in the region.

“This is the biggest fish I have gotten. Marginalisation is controversial. Let’s see what is happening in the southeast. With the five states, three states are controlled by different political parties. We have PDP, LP, APGA, and the remaining two APC.

"Now, a geopolitical zone with five states controlled by four political parties. Is this a sense of unity? Is this a sense of collective decision in order to participate in national politics? No. Now, we have started seeing the answer. We will start a revolution,” declared Ganduje.

Senator Ubah, in his address, assured the APC of his unwavering commitment to deliver not only his constituency but also the entire Southeastern region to the ruling party. He cited President Bola Tinubu’s exemplary leadership and political magnanimity as the driving force behind his decision to join the APC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

