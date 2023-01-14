ADVERTISEMENT
South-East traditional rulers urge Nigerians to consider Obi's capability

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerians have been urged to consider voting for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming elections based on his personal capability to salvage the country.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Agubuzu said that “Obi is not an Igbo candidate, but has the preponderant home base support of people of the South-East Geopolitical Zone to vie for the exalted office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

According to him, “we appeal to every Nigerian to consider Mr Peter Obi on his own personal merits and capacity as a bona fide Nigerian.

He said: “We also appeal to every Nigerian to consider every other presidential candidate as who he or she is and not on the basis of his or her tribe, religion or ethnic group.

“We urge Nigerians to show love to Nigeria by following the examples of the 21st century voters all over the world who have shunned themselves of primordial sentiments and elected candidates capable of eliminating poverty, corruption, unemployment, injustice and above all insecurity in their countries.”

Agubuzu, who also doubles as Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that the traditional rulers and elders in the zone, who had watched Obi grow up, schooled, and worked in various capacities, could vouch for his excellent track records.

“Other sterling qualities of Obi include his innate humility, self-evident honesty, integrity and love for the downtrodden, doggedness in the face of daunting challenges, patriotism, consistent accumulation of prodigious knowledge of global trends as well as his physical fitness and intellectual profundity cum alertness,” he said.

He noted that this consultation had provided the opportunity to inform Obi of the feelings of the people concerning his candidacy, which is in a positive light.

“They know, as a matter of fact, that the South-East did not at any level and/or at any forum whatsoever decide to choose and present Mr. Peter Obi as a Presidential Candidate.

“They, our subjects, are, however, very happy and indeed part of the acclaim and jubilation with which the generality of Nigerians received the electrifying news of Obi’s choice and nomination as the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party,” he added.

Earlier, Obi assured the traditional rulers that he would work closely with them to stem insecurity ravaging the country when elected into office.

He noted that traditional rulers, as custodians of culture and being closer to the people, would be involved in pragmatic security arrangements that would stamp out insecurity in communities.

“I have done it in Anambra State, when I was the governor and we had peculiar security situation and the traditional rulers in the state were fully involved in raising government-fully sponsored community vigilante groups and their daily supervision.

“Involving the traditional rulers have become imperative as the heightened security situation is going towards marauders sacking communities and turning everyone both the traditional ruler and his subjects to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” he said.

The presidential candidate noted that lasting security and peace in communities would revive productive activities whether agriculture, mining or arts-and-crafts among the people and rebound the local markets and economy once more.

Obi said that his administration would pursue an economic policy of production instead of consumption by turning the country into a huge production site for different locally-needed and internationally exportable products.

“This will enable government tap into the massive number of youths and their enormous energy for Nigeria as well as provide gainful employment for the youths,” he said.

He assured that his government would invest more in education and health to ensure that the frequent strikes in these sectors are stamped out.

"My administration will ensure that those involved in oil theft and stealing from public funds are stopped permanently,” he said.

The highlight of the visit was the traditional rulers praying for Obi and his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, to have a safe and successful presidential campaign.

