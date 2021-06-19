RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

South-east governors oppose secession, say they’re committed to one Nigeria

The governors said the violent secessionist groups do not speak for their region.

South-east governors (Channels TV)
South-east governors (Channels TV) Pulse Nigeria

The south-east governors’ forum has kicked against the activities of violent secessionist group in the region, saying the Igbos are committed to a united Nigeria.

The governors said this in a communique released on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a meeting in Enugu state.

In recent times, there have been a series of attacks on public facilities in the region.

In many instances, the attacks led to the killing of civilians and security operatives in the region especially in Imo state.

The police and army have accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of masterminding the attacks, but the group has repeatedly denied carrying out any attacks.

However, in its communique on Saturday, the south-east governors forum condemned the killing of civilians, security agents and burning of strategic infrastructure in south-east and other regions.

The governors said the violent secessionists do not speak for their region.

“We condemn in totality, the activities of violent secessionist groups in south-east and elsewhere. We firmly proclaim that we do not support them, they do not speak for south-east. The impression that south-east leaders are silent over some of our youths agitators for secession is not correct.

“South-east governors, Ohaneze president, national assembly members, notable leaders had come out publicly many times in the past to speak against such agitations. In order not to mismanage the unfortunate situation, south-east leaders have set up a committee to engage such youths to stop and allow elders speak to address such fears,” the communique reads in part.

The governors expressed their commitment to a united Nigeria and also pleaded with leaders of other regions to protect Igbos in their territories.

“We, the Igbo, do reaffirm our commitment to one united Nigeria under a platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love and respect for one another.

“We have noted threats by some groups against our people of south-east. While we firmly promise to protect everyone either from other regions or ours, we plead with the leaders of other regions to protect our people living in their regions", the communique read.

The governors also called on national assembly members from the south-east to support the creation of state police in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

