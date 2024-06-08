ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said the recently held South African election was transparent unlike the 2023 elections in Nigeria which was allegedly marred by irregularities.

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi [Punch]
South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi [Punch]

Recommended articles

Obi disclosed this while expressing his opinion on the recently concluded elections in South Africa in a series of posts on his X account on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that, in contrast to what happened in Nigeria, the South election represents a shining example of what a transparent and efficient process should look like.

According to him, the Nigerian elections were marred by systemic glitches despite the enormous money spent to conduct the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The outcome of the recent South African election results remains a shining example of what a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process should look like.

“With about 60% Voter turnout, over 90% of polling open on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election.

“This demonstrated the robustness and transparency of their system. The seamless online dissemination of results further highlights their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.

“This is in stark contrast, to the show of shame that the giant of Africa, Nigeria, gave the World in 2023. Nigeria’s 2023, with less than 30% of Voter turnout, over 60% of the polling stations starting late, and no diaspora voting, the elections were plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, all forms of glitches, despite an enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of =N=313 Billion and donor agencies support).

ALSO READ: Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

ADVERTISEMENT

“The process has been widely discredited. The differences between the two countries’ electoral processes are both stark and lamentable. South Africa’s Election Results Center, with its state-of-the-art electronic board, showcased results with unparalleled precision and speed,” he stated.

Obi lamented that Nigeria's electoral process is shrouded in controversy and lack of transparency, noting that it is a painful reminder of the ongoing struggles with democratic governance in the country.

Hence, he called for urgent comprehensive electoral reforms and the establishment of a system that would restore citizens' faith in the nation's democracy.

"Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral process is mired in controversy and lacks transparency. This glaring juxtaposition is a painful reminder of our country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

“It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and credible. We must learn from South Africa’s example and strive to build a system that restores the people’s faith in our democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time for action is now, and we cannot afford to delay any longer in addressing these critical issues for a new Nigeria is POssible!,” he concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Tension brews as Akpata accuses Obaseki's agents of destroying campaign billboards

Tension between Akpata, Obaseki's camp over destruction of campaign billboards