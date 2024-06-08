South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Obi disclosed this while expressing his opinion on the recently concluded elections in South Africa in a series of posts on his X account on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that, in contrast to what happened in Nigeria, the South election represents a shining example of what a transparent and efficient process should look like.

According to him, the Nigerian elections were marred by systemic glitches despite the enormous money spent to conduct the exercise.

“The outcome of the recent South African election results remains a shining example of what a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process should look like.

“With about 60% Voter turnout, over 90% of polling open on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election.

“This demonstrated the robustness and transparency of their system. The seamless online dissemination of results further highlights their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.

“This is in stark contrast, to the show of shame that the giant of Africa, Nigeria, gave the World in 2023. Nigeria’s 2023, with less than 30% of Voter turnout, over 60% of the polling stations starting late, and no diaspora voting, the elections were plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, all forms of glitches, despite an enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of =N=313 Billion and donor agencies support).

“The process has been widely discredited. The differences between the two countries’ electoral processes are both stark and lamentable. South Africa’s Election Results Center, with its state-of-the-art electronic board, showcased results with unparalleled precision and speed,” he stated.

Obi lamented that Nigeria's electoral process is shrouded in controversy and lack of transparency, noting that it is a painful reminder of the ongoing struggles with democratic governance in the country.

Hence, he called for urgent comprehensive electoral reforms and the establishment of a system that would restore citizens' faith in the nation's democracy.

"Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral process is mired in controversy and lacks transparency. This glaring juxtaposition is a painful reminder of our country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

“It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and credible. We must learn from South Africa’s example and strive to build a system that restores the people’s faith in our democracy.

