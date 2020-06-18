A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday by Mr Sani David, the National Publicity Secretary of the Chapter. said that Bolarinde was still alive contrary to misleading media report of his death.

“The APC South Africa Chapter is aware of the passing away of Mr. Taiye Olusola Abe, who was until his death a staunch pillar of the Nigerian community in South Africa.

“The APC South Africa chapter has offered their condolences and also wish to use this medium to commiserate with the family of the deceased on the loss of their loved one who died after a brief illness.

“However, the APC South Africa Chapter deems it necessary to issue this press release to state categorically that the late Mr. Taiye Olusola Abe was not its chairman.

“The bonafide Chairman of the APC South Africa is Engr. Bola Babarinde, who is still very much alive, hale and hearty.

“The APC South Africa is, therefore, calling the attention of the various media organisations who may have published the false and misleading report of the death of its chairman to kindly retract such reports. We therefore urge them let the public know that Engr. Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the APC South Africa is not dead.

“Further information and details concerning the operations of APC South Africa can be sourced from its official website on https://apcsouthafrica.com or contact can be made directly with the APC South Africa Chapter official Secretariat via the following details: secretariat@apcsouthafrica.com.” It said.