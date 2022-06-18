The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the process was ongoing in most Polling Units, some have even concluded the counting of votes.
Sorting, counting of votes ongoing in Ekiti guber poll
Counting and Sorting of votes has commenced in polling units in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, after voting ended around 2.30 p.m in most areas.
In Polling Unit 031, Ward 10 Ado J Okesa, located at All Souls Anglican Grammar School, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, sorting and counting was concluded around 3.30p.m.
In Polling Unit 012, Ward 10, Ado-Ekiti LGA with 857 registered voters, only 259 voters got accredited and voted, voting was concluded at 2:30pm and the results were being sorted out as at the time of filing the report.
The situation was almost the same in polling units located in Ado-Ekiti.
