RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sorting, counting of votes ongoing in Ekiti guber poll

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Counting and Sorting of votes has commenced in polling units in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, after voting ended around 2.30 p.m in most areas.

ekiti election. [Sahara Reporters]
ekiti election. [Sahara Reporters]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the process was ongoing in most Polling Units, some have even concluded the counting of votes.

Recommended articles

In Polling Unit 031, Ward 10 Ado J Okesa, located at All Souls Anglican Grammar School, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, sorting and counting was concluded around 3.30p.m.

In Polling Unit 012, Ward 10, Ado-Ekiti LGA with 857 registered voters, only 259 voters got accredited and voted, voting was concluded at 2:30pm and the results were being sorted out as at the time of filing the report.

The situation was almost the same in polling units located in Ado-Ekiti.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election

Allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful but massive vote buying reported - CSO

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful but massive vote buying reported - CSO

Sorting, counting of votes ongoing in Ekiti guber poll

Sorting, counting of votes ongoing in Ekiti guber poll

Ekiti election: APC takes the first polling unit as counting begins

Ekiti election: APC takes the first polling unit as counting begins

INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

INEC extends PVC collection in Osun State ahead of governorship election

AIG decorates 14 promoted police officers

AIG decorates 14 promoted police officers

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful, transparent, free, fair- Olukere

Ekiti Decides: Election peaceful, transparent, free, fair- Olukere

Ekiti Election: How EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers

Ekiti Election: How EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers

Ekiti election: Fayemi commends INEC over smooth voting process

Ekiti election: Fayemi commends INEC over smooth voting process

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]