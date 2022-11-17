Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

The Event: Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were in Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, on invitation by Wike, to commission the 9th flyover by the present administration.

Speaking at the event, Wike praised Obi as a working ex-governor of Anambra state, like himself in. It is relevant enough to know that Wike is nicknamed 'Mr Project'.

What Wike said: "I know you worked very well in Anambra. Forget village , where you come from, bad belle, envy. Even me here, there are those in Abuja fighting me, bad belle. The level you are now, they envy you in your state. they can come out an d say all kids of rubbish. Don't worry that is how it is. It is your own person that will kill you first. Don't bother about those things.

"I always tell people when you are given opportunity to serve, use it and showcase what you can do. Don't spend it criticizing someone who has already left. You have opportunity now so show it. If you say 'I'm a professor; professor where?..."

The theme song for today: As expected, the Wike live bad that have become a part of his appearances, and interlude for his speeches, burst out in a song: "Nyesom Wike pepper them o..."

Why this is relevant: Wike is throwing jabs at the sitting governor of Anambra state, Soludo.

What happened: Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Soludo said he is not aware of any investment in the state by any of his predecessors.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside,” the governor said.

In a later statement, Soludo set the internet on fire after releasing a lengthy article rubbishing the presidential ambition of Obi.

“Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win,” Soludo said. “He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!"