Soludo wins Anambra APGA governorship primaries

Authors:

bayo wahab

Soludo says his administration would consolidate Obiano’s achievement to effect good governance in the state.

Prof Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria . (TheCable)
Prof Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo secured 740 votes to defeat Okwudili Ezenwankwo who scored 41 votes, Damian Okolo who polled seven votes, and Ibeh Kenechukwu Christopher who got four votes.

Deacon Samson Olalere, the Chief Returning Officer of the APGA, said a total of 812 delegates were billed to participate in the election but 795 votes were accredited.

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, who is the party’s BoT Chairman thanked party delegates for their peaceful conduct during the election.

Obiano said Soludo would win the November 6 governorship election in the state.

In his speech, Soludo assured the party members that his administration would consolidate Obiano’s achievement to effect good governance in the state.

Soludo, who described his emergence as divine asked other aspirants to unite for the battle ahead in November.

Meanwhile, the Chief Jude Okeke-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had earlier suspended Soludo from the party.

The faction said the ex-CBN governor was suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

