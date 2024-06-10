APGA is the only way to promised land - Soludo welcomes 1,300 defecting PDP faithful

The defectors, who came from across the state, were received by the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo at a welcome ceremony in Awka. Soludo urged the new party members to take advantage of the ongoing APGA electronic re-registration to complete their membership.

He said: “I am happy that PDP in Anambra has woken up and discovered that joining the APGA movement is the only way to the Promised Land.

“I appeal to everyone to join hands with my administration to build the party and make it a vehicle for transformation, and I’m also committed to using the vehicle to enhance development in the state.

“APGA as a party is deliberate about building human capital in a sustainable way. As you can see in some of our policies – free education, free antenatal care and delivery services for women, distribution of palm and coconut seedlings, among others.

“I promise to do more because APGA is the only platform through which real development will be taken to the people, especially the poor and downtrodden.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of APGA, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye appreciated the governor for leading the initiative and creating an enviable atmosphere within the party. Speaking on behalf of the former PDP faithful, Emeka Anyaenetu, said that Gov. Soludo’s people-oriented policies informed their decision to join the APGA movement.