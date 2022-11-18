Soludo doesn't regret penning anti-Obi comments - Aide

Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra between 2006 and 2014 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 and later, Labour Party in 2022..

Recall that Soludo, in a recent article titled ‘History beckons and I will not be silent,’ had written off the chances of the Labour Party torchbearer of winning the upcoming presidential election.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor also criticised the approach adopted by Ndigbo in their quest to produce the country's president.

Pulse reports that Soludo's write-up had generated mixed reactions across the country, particularly on social media where the governor received heavy criticisms.

However, while speaking with The Punch in Awka on Thursday, November 17, 2022, the governor's aide shrugged off the criticisms generated by the article while maintaining that his principal had the right to his opinion.

Aburime's word: “The governor is not feeling any way threatened even as the article has triggered series of backlashes, threats and criticisms. What the people should realise is that the governor only expressed his opinion, which is guaranteed by the constitution of the country and that opinion should not warrant threats or abuses.

“The governor’s son, Ozonna, did not disown what the father said. The trending article purportedly claiming that the son disowned what his father said did not emanate from Soludo’s son; it is simply the handiwork of mischief makers in order to blackmail the governor.

“It is not true that ‘unknown gunmen’ are threatening the governor to resign or be impeached. That report is false. Anambra people are behind Soludo and they are happy with what he is doing in the state.

“Nigerians all over the world are free to visit Anambra to see what the governor is doing. There is now law and order; all those impunity that used to be there before are no longer there.