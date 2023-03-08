ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto PDP Women Leader, others dump Tambuwal, join APC 3 days to election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hajiya Kulu Abdullahi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader in Sokoto State, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

According to the statement, Abdullahi, the PDP North West Women Forum Chairperson, was warmly received by Wamakko, the APC leader in the state assisted by the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.

He said the former women leader wrote a letter to the state PDP Chairman dated March 6, stating a reason of protracted non-reconciliatory issues bedeviling the party in the state.

The special assistant quoted Wamakko, while receiving the new APC members, assuring her of equal treatment like any other member of the party for the overall development of all.

In a related development, the APC leader has received the NNPP Chairmen of Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Wurno, Kware, Sabon Birni and Wamakko Local Government Areas of the state.

Also received were the NNPP Secretaries from Sokoto North and Kware LGAs, as well as the party’s House of Representatives candidate of Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

