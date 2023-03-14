ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an “all-inclusive” government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malam Sa’idu Umar, the Governorship Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, has promised to run an all- inclusive government, if elected.

Malam Sa’idu Umar (ThisDayLive)
Malam Sa'idu Umar (ThisDayLive)

Umar told newsmen in Sokoto on Monday that he would ensure a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

“We will consult wisely and generously before taking any decision; we shall always act in the best interest of the people.

“We believe that doing so will give us a great chance to act in the best interest of the majority at all times,” he said.

The candidate assured Sokoto residents that if elected, he would work hard toward a renewed Sokoto State where youths would acquire quality education that would boost their living standards.

“We will ensure transparency in governance. We shall focus more on investments so as to improve our revenue generation.

“We won’t run a government that will rely solely on monthly federal allocation,” he said, and promised to work toward attracting mass investments into Sokoto.

Umar added that investments into the state would create jobs and address youth restiveness.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for the PDP and ensure their votes count by guarding them to all destinations.

Sokoto PDP governorhip candidate promises an "all-inclusive government

