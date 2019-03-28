Zakari stated this on Thursday at the issuance of certificate of return to the Governor, Deputy Governor and State Assembly members-elect in Sokoto.

She said that Sokoto state was popular and known to be one of the most peaceful states when it comes to conduct of elections.

Although elections in the Northwest has been generally peaceful must especially in Kebbi and Jigawa states. Sokoto state, however, lost its peaceful election conduct that we know the state for.

Unfortunately this year we have incidents that led to the loss of lives in Sokoto state, may the souls of the departed rest in peace, she said.

Zakari further called on those that lost the contest to try again in the next elections and those that won to work thoroughly in delivering democratic dividend.

The state Residence Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, reassured his commitment in ensuring a credible election in the state.

We promise to ensure free, fair and credible election in Sokoto state and we have successfully achieve such.

Therefore, today we have concluded our responsibility after the issuance of certicate of return to all the states elected officials and next is the preparation for the 2023 general elections, he said.

In his address Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, after receiving his certificate, promised to run a responsive and all inclusive government in the state.

Tambuwal, while thanking the people for giving him another chance to serve the state, commended INEC for ensuring free, fair and credible election in the state.

He commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders for resisting all attempts of intimidations on them during the election.

All the 16 out of 30 members elected under the unbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) into the state House of Assembly were absent at the event.

Tambuwal, his deputy Alhaji Mannir Daniya and 14 lawmaker elected under PDP have received the certificates.

List of Elected Assembly Members were:

1) Aminu Magaji (APC- Dange/Shuni) 2) Mustapha Abdullahi (APC- Sokoto South 1) 3)Malami Ahmed (PDP- Sokoto South II) 4) Sule Romo (PDP- Tambuwal West) 5) Mode Ladan (PDP Tambuwal East) 6)Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza) 7) Murtala Maigona (APC- Wamakko) 8) Aminu Achida (APC-Wurno) 9) Shehu Yabo (APC- Yabo) 10) Haliru Buhari (PDP- Sokoto North 1 11) Ibrahim Arzika (PDP- Sokoto North II 12) Abdullahi Randa (PDP- Tureta) 13) Umaru Sahabi (PDP- Binji) 14) Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North) 15) Bala Tukur (APC- Bodinga South) 16) Altine Kyadawa (APC- Gada West) 17) Kabiru Dauda (APC- Bada East) 18) Mustapha Balle (PDP- Gudu) 19) Bello Idris (APC- Gwadabawa South) 20) Abdullahi Garba (APC- Gwadabawa North) 21) Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela) 22) Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa) 23) Abdullahi Mahmud (PDP- Kware) 24) Abdullahi Zakari (APC- Rabah) 25) Almustapha Aminu (PDP- Sabon Birni North) 26) Saidu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South) 27) Alhaji Maidawa (APC- Shagari) 28) Atiku Liman (PDP- Silame) 29) Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe) 30) Faruku Amadu (APC- Goronyo)