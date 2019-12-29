The speaker declared this on Saturday in Sokoto when he led his colleaguse on a courtesy visit to the leadership of the party in the state.

According to him, the epoch-making visit is aimed at strengthening the bond between themselves and the state leadership as well as its elders and local government officials.

“We are here as members of the same family and all the APC lawmakers are formidably united in all the activities of the House.

“We are routinely brainstorming in every activity of the house and we are one family.

“I am also reiterating our unalloyed loyalty and our firm, sincere resolve to move the party and the state forward,” he said.

Achida lauded the state leadership of the party for their invaluable solidarity during the election of the House Leaders.

ALSO READ: Police dismiss sergeant who killed 39-yr-old Wizkid fan

He stressed that “all what is being said are mere rumours as we are fully united and the APC is intact at the Assembly”.

The state Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, commended the lawmakers for the unprecedented gesture and described it as historic.

Sadiq described the visit as a home coming and that the visit would further solidify the party in the state.

The chairman urged the legislators to always carry along the executives of the party in the local govenrments as well as assist them when necessary.