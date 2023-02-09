ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

Bayo Wahab

Dan’ Iya had allegedly announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter to his ward chairman.

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy denies dumping PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)
Dan’Iya who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP in the Sokoto-North zone has denied resigning from the party.

A letter allegedly written by the deputy governor had earlier surfaced online on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In the letter purportedly addressed to his ward chairperson, Dan’ Iya allegedly announced his resignation from the PDP.

“I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8t February 2023. I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” the letter reads.

But according to Aminu Abubakar, the deputy governor’s Director of Press, Dan’Iya was not aware of the letter.

“I just spoke with my principal. It is not true. The letter does not emanate from him. He did not sign it. He is still in PDP.” Abubakar told TheCable.

He added that Dan’Iya remained a bonafide member of the PDP in the state as well as a senatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Sokoto deputy governor reacts to his purported resignation from PDP

