Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

Alhaji Kabiru Dauda (APC-Gada East), Chairman, of the House Committee on Health, announced the resolution after the committee met with the contractor handling the construction of Premier Hospital Binji and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Orthopedic Hospital Wamakko.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had summoned these officials after identifying irregularities during its oversight visit on May 7.

Dauda expressed disappointment that despite two invitations by the committee, the commissioner did not respond in writing or send any representative.

“As lawmakers, we are committed to ensuring the best for our people and protecting the government.

“Disregarding our invitation is a violation of legislative empowerment and the rule of law.

“Consequently, the committee ordered the Commissioner to appear at the Assembly on May 21, at noon without fail,” he stated.

Regarding the Premier Hospital in Binji, situated in the headquarters of Binji Local Government Area, Dauda expressed the committee’s total rejection of the project’s execution.

He highlighted discrepancies in quality compared to a similar project in Tambuwal LGA, even though both contractors received a 30% down payment. Dauda lamented the poor quality of work and directed the contractor to return to the site promptly and rectify the deficiencies.

Similarly, concerning the Wamakko Orthopedic Hospital in Wamakko LGA, the committee resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing medical equipment from the newly constructed sections of the facility.