ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee summoned these officials after identifying irregularities during its oversight visit on May 7.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe [quick news africa]
Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe [quick news africa]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Kabiru Dauda (APC-Gada East), Chairman, of the House Committee on Health, announced the resolution after the committee met with the contractor handling the construction of Premier Hospital Binji and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Orthopedic Hospital Wamakko.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had summoned these officials after identifying irregularities during its oversight visit on May 7.

Dauda expressed disappointment that despite two invitations by the committee, the commissioner did not respond in writing or send any representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

As lawmakers, we are committed to ensuring the best for our people and protecting the government.

“Disregarding our invitation is a violation of legislative empowerment and the rule of law.

“Consequently, the committee ordered the Commissioner to appear at the Assembly on May 21, at noon without fail,” he stated.

Regarding the Premier Hospital in Binji, situated in the headquarters of Binji Local Government Area, Dauda expressed the committee’s total rejection of the project’s execution.

He highlighted discrepancies in quality compared to a similar project in Tambuwal LGA, even though both contractors received a 30% down payment. Dauda lamented the poor quality of work and directed the contractor to return to the site promptly and rectify the deficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, concerning the Wamakko Orthopedic Hospital in Wamakko LGA, the committee resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing medical equipment from the newly constructed sections of the facility.

The chairman expressed concern over how unauthorised individuals accessed the hospital and stole vital facilities intended for the benefit of the people of the state and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Otti inaugurates ₦6.7bn road project in Rivers, completed in record 8 months

Otti inaugurates ₦6.7bn road project in Rivers, completed in record 8 months

ASUU urges Govt to immediately reinstate university Governing councils

ASUU urges Govt to immediately reinstate university Governing councils

Naira Redesign: EFCC arraigns Emefiele for bypassing approval procedures

Naira Redesign: EFCC arraigns Emefiele for bypassing approval procedures

Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

Sokoto assembly summons health commissioner over missing hospital equipment

Niger Speaker slams minister for opposing mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attack

Niger Speaker slams minister for opposing mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attack

NCC accuses MTN CEO, Toriola of dodging court documents in copyright case

NCC accuses MTN CEO, Toriola of dodging court documents in copyright case

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory