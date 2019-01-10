Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Sokoto State, has assured defectors from other political parties to the ruling party of fair treatment.

Aliyu made the promise on Wednesday in Kware Local Government Area during the party’s zonal campaign launch for the forthcoming general elections.

He urged the people not to give in to any intimidations, but align with the APC in its drive to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Aliyu, who was the immediate past Sokoto Deputy Governor, was optimistic of the party’s victory saying he sympathised with those that were not members of the APC.

In his address, the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, urged party loyalists to work assiduously to ensure its success at all levels.

Earlier, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, reiterated that the party was fully committed to the welfare of people, stressing that its policies were geared towards sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigerians.

The State APC chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, said the party’s credible candidates demonstrated its strong resolve to provide solid representations.

Achida challenged other party candidates and the main opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to present achievements, as well as records of their candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed the welcoming of the defectors and the presentation of flags to candidates.

NAN reports that youths brandishing weapons chanted various slogans while women groups and praise singers had a field day.

Dignitaries at the event included a former Governor of the state, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, former Deputy Governor in the state and APC Board of Trustees member, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo and an ex-Ambassador to Morocco Abubakar Wurno, among others.