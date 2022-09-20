Sokoto 2023: APC guber candidate tasks stakeholders on commitment

He expressed appreciation to the APC leaders in the state, stressing that their commitments are encouraging in movements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the district comprised eight local government areas of Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, Binji, Tangaza, Kware, Silame and Gudu.

According to him, the stakeholders commitment has become a source of encouragement to loyalists and the leadership of APC in the state and the country at large.

“We have experienced a lot of challenges after the 2019 elections mostly at the local government, now we committed to ensure party’s victory,” he said.

The candidate further called on APC supporters to canvass for more votes as the electioneering campaign will soon start.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the meeting was convened to enhance the already existing cordial relationship with the party’s stakeholders at the grassroot.

“This is also an avenue for us to discuss our strategies toward ensuring peaceful campaign as well as free, fair and credible 2023 general elections in our state and the country at large.

“Our main objective in APC is to ensure the best future for Nigerians and lead a governance that will facilitate more developments in the society.

“As such we should continue to remain closer to our people and enlighten them on our struggle for Sokoto state and Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, the Commissioner representing Sokoto state in the National Population Commission (NPC), thanked the stakeholders for their loyalty to the party.

Dattijo restated that the leaders and elders of APC in the state would continue to ensure the success of the party at all levels.

Earlier, Alhaji Isa Achida, the state APC Chairman, said the purpose for the gathering was to appreciate the LGA leaders and further motivate them on the party’s struggle ahead of the 2023 general elections.