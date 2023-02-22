Smartphones: The future of elections in Nigeria

If the federal government makes a similar move with the PVC, we will be one step closer to this reality. Some countries, like Estonia, have already embraced smartphone technology to make voting easier and more accessible. This solution can be a game-changer for Nigeria, where traditional voting methods have been fraught with voter intimidation and ballot stuffing issues. By adopting smartphone voting, Nigeria can enhance transparency and security in its electoral process and increase voter turnout.

The number of smartphone users in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest and most populous economy, is forecast to grow to more than 140 million by 2025. Currently, estimates from different sources put the number of smartphone users in Nigeria at roughly 25 and 40 million, around 10 to 20 percent of the population. Most mobile users still use feature phones that offer basic phone functionalities like voice calling and text messaging. However, smartphone penetration is set to grow to around 60 percent by 2025, presenting substantial growth opportunities for smartphone retailers.

As a leading smartphone retailer in Nigeria, we are excited about the potential for smartphones to transform the electoral process in the country. With the projected growth in smartphone usage, Oga Bassey can help lead the charge towards a more modern and secure election system in Nigeria. For example, Nigeria can create a more secure and transparent election process by implementing a mobile voting system. With smartphones, voters can quickly and conveniently vote from anywhere with an internet connection. This method will reduce the risk of voter fraud and ensure every vote counts. As a smartphone retailer, Ogabassey is uniquely positioned to help increase access to smartphones and internet connectivity for voters.

Oga Bassey is a tech merchant offering electronic gadgets to Nigerians across budget lines. The brand operates an e-commerce platform and physical stores that deliver nationwide and beyond. Besides its class-leading after-sales service, the brand also allows customers to pay for their favourite gadgets in instalments.

If you are interested in purchasing smartphones for personal or business use, visit www.ogabassey.com, or Instagram handle to learn more about our products and services.

---