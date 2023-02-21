ADVERTISEMENT
Smart Adeyemi, Timipre Sylva join governorship election races in Kogi, Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Both elections are scheduled to take place in November 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forms were purchased for the minister by a group of his friends at the cost of N50 million on Monday in Abuja.

The Bayelsa governorship election had been slated for November 11, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sylva, who was appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in 2019, was Bayelsa Governor between 2008–2012.

Also at the APC National Secretariat to purchase the forms to contest the forthcoming Kogi governorship election, was Sen. Smart Adeyemi.

Adeyemi was a former National President Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) before he was elected to represent Kogi West Constituency in 2007. He was re-elected as senator for the third time on Nov. 30 2019.

Adeyemi said he was contesting the Kogi governorship election slated for November 11, 2023 to add value to the state and to serve the people and improve their well-being.

He said he would govern without sentiments if elected, adding that he had enough experience haven travelled across the country and beyond.

"I have seen a lot about government, and journalism has given me an insight into governance, I want to graduate the state from where it is now, to a higher place.

"I am well equipped and very prepared, I have risen to speak in favour of the masses, even in the house.

"I'm not a man of sentiments, I deal with people based on their content and what they have to offer. I have the courage to lead and fight for the survival of the people," Adeyemi said.

He decried nepotism in government, saying responsibilities should be given to people based on competencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

