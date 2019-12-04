Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial District election, Smart Adeyemi, has been sworn in as a senator in the upper legislative chamber.

The oath of office was administered on Adeyemi on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Adeyemi defeated Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a rerun poll for Kogi West Senatorial District that held on November 30, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to defeat Melaye who secured 62,133 votes.

Melaye was declared winner of the poll in February 2019 but, his victory was upturned by the tribunal following Adeyemi's petition.

The tribunal and later the court of appeal ordered a fresh election which Melaye eventually lost.

Melaye has, however, vowed to challenge Adeyemi's victory in court.