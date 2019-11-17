Due to violence and high level of vote buying that characterized governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi state on Saturday, November 16, 2019, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has called for the total cancellation of the election.

The situation room, which is a coalition of civic groups that monitored the election says the election in Kogi state represents a major dent to Nigeria’s democracy.

Announcing the group’s stance on Kogi election, Clement Nwankwo, convener of the group says if this election is allowed to stand, 2023 and Ondo State election next year will be a bloodbath.

The Situation Room is one of the accredited observers for the election.

