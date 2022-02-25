RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto-North), says with the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari has turned out to be a true democrat.

Wamakko who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the development said that Buhari must, therefore, be commended.

The lawmaker said: “President Buhari deserves a pat on the back for acceding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“This singular action of the President has shown that he is a true democrat who is committed to enthroning a lasting democracy in the country.”

The former governor of Sokoto State further stated that the signing of the amended Electoral Act was a good omen to the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The law, he said, would further guarantee the basic constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure that none was disenfranchised.

He said the development would engender more intra-party and inter-party relations, hence, bolster a more peaceful polity.

