Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

The lawmaker said: “President Buhari deserves a pat on the back for acceding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“This singular action of the President has shown that he is a true democrat who is committed to enthroning a lasting democracy in the country.”

The former governor of Sokoto State further stated that the signing of the amended Electoral Act was a good omen to the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The law, he said, would further guarantee the basic constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure that none was disenfranchised.