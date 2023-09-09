Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Since taking over from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has travelled to three continents in a bid to strengthen Nigeria's foreign diplomacy and convince investors to invest in the national economy.

During his campaigns and since assuming office, the President has repeatedly highlighted the importance of strong strategic partnerships with other nations in realising his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigerians.

In his first 100 days in office, Tinubu journeyed to five countries with reasons varying from security to economy and strengthening bilateral relations.

In no particular order, we highlighted the significance of those trips below.

Tinubu in Guinea Bissau for ECOWAS Summit

Tinubu couldn't have asked for a better debut at an Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Summit.

The Nigerian President attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau, on July 9, 2023, as the newest member of the exclusive club but his status was quickly elevated when he was nominated to chair the sub-regional body.

The member states unanimously chose Tinubu to succeed President Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, who had held the reins between 2022 and 2023.

During his acceptance speech, the President warned that the threat to peace in the West African sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and emerging patterns of military that demand concerted actions.

Tinubu emphatically stated that ECOWAS under his leadership would not condone any disruption to democratic order in any state in the sub-region.

It was as though he had a premonition of an immediate future as military leaders in the Niger Republic overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum 17 days after.

This development sparked an immediate reaction from Tinubu, who quickly convened an emergency meeting of the body where stringent punitive measures were taken against the Niger junta, including the threat of military action should they fail to restore Bazoum.

Tinubu attends Benin Republic's independence anniversary

On August 1, 2023, Tinubu made a short trip across the Nigerian border to the Benin Republic for the 63rd independence anniversary ceremony of the West African neighbour.

The President, who was accompanied on the one-day trip by six governors, was invited by President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin.

During the celebration held at Amazone Square, Cotonou, the country’s capital, an official Akewi (a bard) performed a hagiographic piece in honour of Tinubu.

Tinubu has spoken severally on the need for Nigeria to deepen relations with its immediate neighbour as they have an essential role to play in the country's economic and security plans.

So, while this visit may appear ceremonial on the surface, deep down, it represented a significant step in the efforts by the two countries to consolidate their age-long relationship.

Tinubu attends climate summit in France

As far as firsts are concerned, Tinubu's first official trip outside the country took him to Paris, the French capital, on June 20, 2023.

The President joined other world leaders in participating in a summit for 'A New Global Financing Pact' hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Besides his participation in the summit, Tinubu also held a series of high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

He also met with some Nigerians living in France where he promised the Diasporans that his administration would implement further financial reforms in the country.

Tinubu takes a detour to the UK

After concluding his official engagements in France, the President, who had been billed to return to Nigeria on Saturday, June 24, 2023, altered his itinerary and headed for the United Kingdom, precisely London, on a short private trip.

Without anything specific, the presidency said Tinubu would use his time in London to take care of some personal business. However vague that may sound, a president can always use some time off official assignments considering the punishing nature of the job.

Tinubu in India for G-20 Summit

Pulse Nigeria

The last but not the last. Tinubu is currently in India to participate in the G-20 Summit in the country's capital city of Delhi.

Though the summit kicked off on Saturday, September 9, 2023, the President had been in India four days earlier to close some early deals.

Travelling with an entourage consisting of government officials, including ministers and presidential aides, as well as Nigerian businessmen and women, the President made an early dash for the South Asian country with one aim in mind - investments.