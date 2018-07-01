Pulse.ng logo
2019 election: Shun money-bag politicians, Village head begs Nigerians

The Village head of Ezhiba Community in Nasarawa, Mr Paul Angbre, on Sungday, urged Nigerians to shun money-bag politicians, and vote for leaders with proven integrity during the 2019 general election.

Angbre, who made the call on Sunday, while addressing his subjects during the community’s meeting in Ezhiba, Akun Development Area of the state, said that voting into office, politicians with proven integrity would ensure good governance in the country.

He said it would not only bring speedy development, but also ensure peace, transparency as well as even development in the country.

The Village head enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders with integrity to enable them deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the electorate.

According to him, sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the country would assist leaders at all levels  to succeed in the task ahead of them.

He urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, shun negative tendencies and live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Earlier, Mr David Boka, the Chairman, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), Ezhiba chapter, said the meeting was to brainstorm on issues that would foster development in the area and Nigeria.

Boka added that the meeting was aimed at fostering unity and peace among the people of the community.

He thanked the leaders of the community for their continued cooperation and support accorded the association and called for its sustenance.

The ECDA chairman restated his commitment to continue to key into the good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area and the state at large. 

