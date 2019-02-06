Babba -Kaita, who addressed thousands of APC supporters in Sandamu, Katsina State on Wednesday, said the electorates must use their votes wisely to retire selfish politicians whose only interest is to loot the nations treasury.

The Senator said President Muhammadu Buhari has set Nigeria on the path of growth and development, as such deserves reelection, so as to insulate the country from looters.

He also urged voters to elect members of the National Assembly who would support President Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level of sustainable development.

He assured that the reelection of Buhari and other APC candidates would fast track execution of meaningful and beneficial projects nationwide.

Babba-Kaita pledged to mobilise support for Buhari at the National Assembly, if reelected, to avoid the present negative experience and ensure harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature.

He said APC as a party was committed to transforming Nigeria through good governance, even distribution of resources and total elimination of the inherent rot in various sectors of the economy.

The lawmaker assured the people of the area that if reelected, he would consolidate on the earlier gains so far recorded, adding I will also provide farming inputs to promote agriculture and sponsor more indigent but qualified students to study professional courses in universities.

In his address,Alhaji Usman Ado ,the Katsina North Zonal Vice Chairman of APC, lauded the efforts of the senator especially towards the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign rally was attended by top members of the APC and thousands of the party loyalists.