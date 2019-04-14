Shittu while speaking on a live radio programme of Fresh FM in Ibadan, tagged South West Political Circuit on Saturday, April 13, 2019, said the APC headquarters was forced to accept those who are not qualified as its executive members in Oyo State.

Recall that the minister was disqualified from Oyo state’s governorship primary of the APC because he reportedly skipped the mandatory national service conducted by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

On the radio program, Shittu said he and other like minds were challenging the composition of the executives of the party at the various levels in court, Premium Times reports.

Shittu said the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi was foisting leaders and candidates on the party in the state, saying the process of rebuilding the party in the state would soon start.

According to Premium Times, the minister added that his faction of the party, the Unity Forum, would retrieve the party from “predators.”

He said: ‘’Let me recall, during the congresses in Oyo state, we had two congresses; two factions of our party held parallel congresses. The governor’s faction and the Unity Forum faction, which has members four times that of the governor’s faction.

“Our party leaders at the national level by force accepted those who are not qualified as party executives.

“Eventually, what happened started from there. We are in court challenging to know the legally recognised executives of the party. The Unity Forum will certainly ensure that justice is done in the area of party congresses.

“That is what we are challenging, the emergence of the current executives. They have to be true to themselves that but for Ajimobi, they will not be there

“Governor Ajimobi did what he did so that he could use them. He foisted on the party the people who will continue to do his bidding.

“Clearly Ajimobi is a dictator, a betrayer; clearly everything you could think of. Now that he has gone, we have to rescue all of those people away from him.

“Our lawyer unjustly terminated the cases in court. I have instructed lawyers from my chambers to apply for the revisit of those cases and I have all the support of all members of the Unity Forum to do that.

“We are all waiting to collaborate in ensuring that we retrieve our party from predators.

“We will bring everybody on board, we will retrieve our party. We will start soonest by the grace of God.”

Recall that a federal high court in Ibadan has struck out the suit the minister filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) for disqualifying him from the Oyo state governorship race.