Shina Peller loses to Abdulfatai Buhari in Oyo north senatorial

Shina Peller. [Premium Times]

Shina Peller, a member of the house of representatives, has lost the Oyo north senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peller, who currently represents lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency, came a distant third with 5 votes.

Announcing the result on Sunday, May 31, 2022, evening, Ayotunde Olowofoyeku, chairman of the election committee, declared Abdulfatai Buhari, the current senator representing Oyo north, winner of the exercise, with a total of 570 votes.

The result for other aspirants was announced as follows: Saheed Yusuf got 6 votes, Adeboyin Oladokun polled 4 votes, while Sola Ogunbode had no vote.

The total number of accredited voters was 592, with 7 votes declared invalid.

Recently, Peller had rejected calls for him to contest the presidency, saying it will result in a “war” that he could not win.

He had, however, said he would contest for a seat in the senate instead.

“People have been clamouring for me to run for the highest office in the country, while some have said I should run for a seat in the senate,” he had said.

“These posts are elevated. I say thank you to the people who find me worthy of these positions.

“These clamours have created mixed reactions because in Nigeria, we don’t think about people but only about ourselves. The reason I have come into politics is to help the people, not for my own benefit.

“But as great leaders, you will be forced to take risks, make sacrifices and also do things that will benefit the people.

“On that note, I declare my intention run for a seat at the senate representing Oyo north senatorial district.”

Peller became a federal lawmaker in 2019 after he won the election for the federal constituency on the platform of the APC.

