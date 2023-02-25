ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima records landslide win at polling unit, Obi scores zero

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima, has won his polling unit in Lawan Bukar Ward of Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima scored 126 votes out of the 156 total votes cast at the unit.

Atiku Abubakar of PDP scored 22 votes, while the remaining presidential candidates, including Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, scored zero votes.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Shehu, who announced the result, said eight ballot papers were invalid.

