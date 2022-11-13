Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

Labour Party therefore urged the ruling party to caution Shettima over his utterances against the former Anambra State governor and other candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The party expressed their dissatisfaction in a statement signed by the Director-General, Labour Party Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Recall that Shetimma had said at a recent event that, “The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a ‘wole wole’. And believe me, the ability to sell bottle water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga.”

“Peter ‘Gringori’ Obi is my friend but Gringori has absolutely nothing to offer apart from dub."

Reacting, Okupe claimed the remarks made by the APC vice presidential candidate is a flagrant violation of the terms of the peace accord signed by all political parties under the supervision of the National Peace Committee headed by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The campaign DG described the language being used by Shettima as offensive, derogatory and unethical.

Okupe's word: “We have watched with dismay and disgust the various unguarded insults and disparaging remarks passed on our presidential candidate and other candidates by the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Mr Kashim Shettima. Whereas, our political parties are all signatories to the National Peace Accord, supervised by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s National Peace Committee, which represents the bonafide code of conduct for all corporate and individual direct participants in the current electoral process.

“In the peace accord signed in Abuja, it was expressly stated that candidates would avoid the use of abusive and offensive language throughout the campaigns. It is, therefore, very unfortunate and regretful but not exactly surprising that in flagrant disregard for the clauses and principles of this accord, the APC vice-presidential candidate in particular has continued repeatedly to play the court jester by persistently, irresponsibly and recklessly making all sorts of derogatory comments, totally at variance with good manners and decorum.