RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour Party has called on the APC to caution its vice presidential candidate over reckless comments on Obi and other candidates.

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter]
Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter]

Recommended articles

Labour Party therefore urged the ruling party to caution Shettima over his utterances against the former Anambra State governor and other candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The party expressed their dissatisfaction in a statement signed by the Director-General, Labour Party Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Recall that Shetimma had said at a recent event that, “The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a ‘wole wole’. And believe me, the ability to sell bottle water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga.”

“Peter ‘Gringori’ Obi is my friend but Gringori has absolutely nothing to offer apart from dub."

Reacting, Okupe claimed the remarks made by the APC vice presidential candidate is a flagrant violation of the terms of the peace accord signed by all political parties under the supervision of the National Peace Committee headed by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The campaign DG described the language being used by Shettima as offensive, derogatory and unethical.

Okupe's word:We have watched with dismay and disgust the various unguarded insults and disparaging remarks passed on our presidential candidate and other candidates by the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, Mr Kashim Shettima. Whereas, our political parties are all signatories to the National Peace Accord, supervised by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s National Peace Committee, which represents the bonafide code of conduct for all corporate and individual direct participants in the current electoral process.

In the peace accord signed in Abuja, it was expressly stated that candidates would avoid the use of abusive and offensive language throughout the campaigns. It is, therefore, very unfortunate and regretful but not exactly surprising that in flagrant disregard for the clauses and principles of this accord, the APC vice-presidential candidate in particular has continued repeatedly to play the court jester by persistently, irresponsibly and recklessly making all sorts of derogatory comments, totally at variance with good manners and decorum.

We are in no doubt whatsoever that while he has consistently abused the opportunity of public audience by making these snide remarks about His Excellency, Peter Obi, and other candidates, he cannot in the least and in any way ever measure up to these his political superiors in integrity, character and status, not to mention vision, policies and national acceptance.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

Shettima made irresponsible, reckless comments on Obi - Labour Party

2023: Don't ruin Southeast chances at presidency - Ohanaeze begs IPOB

2023: Don't ruin Southeast chances at presidency - Ohanaeze begs IPOB

2023: PRP has no plans for alliance with any party - Kola Abiola

2023: PRP has no plans for alliance with any party - Kola Abiola

Police deploy personnel, operational assets to INEC office in Adamawa

Police deploy personnel, operational assets to INEC office in Adamawa

Digitalise students’ records - NYSC urges youth corps producing institutions

Digitalise students’ records - NYSC urges youth corps producing institutions

Vaccine manufacturers to rely on solar-powered generators as backup – Minister

Vaccine manufacturers to rely on solar-powered generators as backup – Minister

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

Senate President loses media aide

Senate President loses media aide

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

Sultan urges Nigerians to pray against floods, disasters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu