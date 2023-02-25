ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima leaves polling over absence of INEC officials, materials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived his Shettimari polling unit 001 in Lawan Bukar ward of Maiduguri metropolis but could not vote due to the absence of election officials.

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kashim arrived the polling unit around 10 a.m. and met many other voters waiting for the arrival of election materials and officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shettima who was accompanied by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, waited for about 10 minutes before leaving.

Meanwhile, voting has begun in many polling units in the metropolis.

NAN reports that INEC said that 87,209,007 voters out of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be expected to vote.

The four leading presidential candidates are Bola Tinubu of the APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

FCT PDP Chairman, Sunday Zaka dies in motor accident

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

Violence, intimidation disrupts election in Lagos

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

I will win the presidential election - Kwankwaso

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Aduda votes, confident of returning

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

Ganduje votes, says BVAS will enhance credibility of electoral process

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

We’re voting for better Nigeria —persons with disabilities

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

Ibadan youths attack journalists on election duty

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu