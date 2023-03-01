She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

The President-elect made this light-hearted statement during his acceptance speech in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Pulse reports that Tinubu was declared winner of the hotly-contested presidential election having polled the highest number of votes cast to hedge his closest rivals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

While announcing the winner, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the APC candidate scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Obi who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

Meanwhile, moments after the announcement, Tinubu held a press conference to read out his acceptance speech during which he also told the APC senators present that his wife and the First Lady-in-waiting will no longer be available for legislative duties forthwith.

Recall the outgoing senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial district is nearing the end of her third consecutive stints in the Red Chamber of the national assembly.

But, the President-elect, borrowing a leaf from President Muhammadu Buhari's joke book said his wife will no longer be of service to the Senate.