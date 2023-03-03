BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Where it happened: The incident took place on Friday morning, March 03, 2023, in Rumuekpe, which falls under Emohua Local Government Area.

Whule an official confirmation is yet to be released, there are indications that the number of casualties may surpass twelve. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that three individuals are in a critical condition and are presently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Based on the information available, the explosion that engulfed vehicles as well, originated from a tapping point on a pipeline.