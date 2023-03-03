ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Ima Elijah

According to the broadcast, aired on Arise TV, the victims may have been engaging in illegal pipeline vandalism.

An explosion [Photographed by Luke Jernejcic for Unsplash]

An oil pipeline belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has exploded in Rivers state.

Where it happened: The incident took place on Friday morning, March 03, 2023, in Rumuekpe, which falls under Emohua Local Government Area.

Whule an official confirmation is yet to be released, there are indications that the number of casualties may surpass twelve. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that three individuals are in a critical condition and are presently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Based on the information available, the explosion that engulfed vehicles as well, originated from a tapping point on a pipeline.

In a live broadcast on Arise TV, monitored by Pulse, it was reported that the victims may have been engaging in unlawful pipeline tampering.

