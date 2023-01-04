Shekarau resigns from APC

In a letter dated January 3, 2023 and made available newsmen on Wednesday, January 04, the former Kaduna State lawmaker cited personal reasons for leaving the party.

While he thanked members of the APC in Kaduna State who have supported him in times past, it could not be confirmed whether he would join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Part of the letter read: “This is to convey to you my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressives Congress with effect from 3rd January, 2023.”

Meanwhile: Two members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the party and the council.

The development has, however, caused disquiet within the ruling party as the two members cited different reasons for their resignation.

The Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, in a letter dated January 3, 2023, which was addressed to the APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government, Niger State, said his resignation was due to lack of unity of purpose and unending litigations, among others.

Also, a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilization, North-east, Zanna Ali, also said his resignation was based on the inability of the ruling party to present a credible presidential candidate.