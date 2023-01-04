ADVERTISEMENT
Shekarau resigns from APC

Ima Elijah

He thanked members of the APC in Kaduna State who have supported him in times past...

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)
APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)

With just 51 days left to the 2023 general election, a former lawmaker who represented Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Hassan Adamu Shekarau, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated January 3, 2023 and made available newsmen on Wednesday, January 04, the former Kaduna State lawmaker cited personal reasons for leaving the party.

While he thanked members of the APC in Kaduna State who have supported him in times past, it could not be confirmed whether he would join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Part of the letter read: “This is to convey to you my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressives Congress with effect from 3rd January, 2023.”

Hassan Adamu Shekarau
Hassan Adamu Shekarau Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile: Two members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the party and the council.

The development has, however, caused disquiet within the ruling party as the two members cited different reasons for their resignation.

The Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, in a letter dated January 3, 2023, which was addressed to the APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government, Niger State, said his resignation was due to lack of unity of purpose and unending litigations, among others.

Also, a member of the Directorate of Youth Mobilization, North-east, Zanna Ali, also said his resignation was based on the inability of the ruling party to present a credible presidential candidate.

The party chieftain, in a letter dated January 1, 2023 and addressed to the Secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke, said he decided to put national interest above personal interest, hence, his decision to resign his membership of the party.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
